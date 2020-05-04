The Dow Is Dropping Because Tech Stocks Never Go Out of Style

More of the Same. Last week ended with two days of losses, and those losses have extended into this week, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 153 points, or 0.7%. That the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.5%, only confirms what we already knew—buying big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) never really goes out of style. The S&P 500 is off 0.2%.

We like to think to think of this as digestion. The stock market had a big drop, and then it had a big gain. And now it needs time to figure out what just happened. So I wouldn’t make too much of the recent losses—even if China is suddenly back in the headlines.

Meanwhile, analysts were busy upgrading and downgrading stocks. PG&E (PCG) has gained 6.3% to $10.78 after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.

Toll Brothers (TOL) has gained 2% to $24.33 after getting raised to In-line from Underperform at Evercore.

HollyFrontier (HFC) has gained 3.1% to $31.27, Phillips 66 (PSX) has jumped 6.5% to $70.64, and Valero Energy (VLO) has bounced 3.9% to $61.05 after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho.

Terex (TEX) has fallen 2.6% to $13.37 after getting cut to Sell from Hold at CFRA.

Wendy’s (WEN) has dropped 3% to $18.89 after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast.

