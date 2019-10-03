The Dow Is Dropping After the ISM Services Survey Disappoints

The Dow has dropped 309.40 points, or 1.2%, after the ISM Services survey disappointed, raising further concerns about the U.S. economy.

10:15 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is sinking after the Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing index came in weaker than expected.

The Dow has dropped 309.40 points, or 1.2%, to 25,769.22, while the S&P 500 has fallen 1% to 2859.50, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 1% to 7709.94. The Dow had been roughly flat before the report was released.

The ISM services index fell 3.8 points, to 52.6, lower than the 55.1 expects by economists according to FactSet, and the lowest since 2016. The report, coming on the heels of Tuesday’s manufacturing disappointment, does little to dispel worries about the strength of the U.S. economy. In response, the 10-year Treasury yield has declined 0.082 percentage point to 1.51%.

Remember when bad news was good news because it meant the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates? Not anymore. “With respect to the markets reaction, bad news is now bad news and good news will be good news,” writes Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar. “Making investment decisions on what the Fed will do next I don’t believe is a good strategy anymore, at least for now. You better get your fundamentals right.”

