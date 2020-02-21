The Dow Is Down More than 200 Points. This Time There's More to Blame Than the Coronavirus.

A key indicator about activity in the services economy came in weaker than expected.

A key indicator about activity in the services economy came in weaker than expected.

Service Down. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell as investors continued to worry about the coronavirus, and the Markit Services purchasing manager index unexpectedly came in below 50, the dividing line between economic expansion and contraction.

Economists had been expecting a reading of 53.4, so the reading of 49.4 represented a big miss.

The price of oil slumped 0.7% as investors revised their views on economic growth. Haven investments rose, sending yields on 30-year Treasury debt hit a record low, and lifting gold by more than 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 207 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%.

Midday Movers

Deere (ticker: DE) gained 8.3% after it turned in earnings that were far higher than expected and said farmers are increasingly confident about the outlook—a shift that makes them more likely to buy heavy equipment. The rise was the stock’s biggest daily gain in three years, according to Bloomberg.

Hasbro (HAS) fell 6.9% after the toy company said that the coronavirus continues to interrupt output in China, the source of about two-thirds of its products.

Energy stocks took a hit as the price of oil dropped: Devon Energy (DVN) lost 4.7%, Noble Energy (NBL) dropped 3.4%, Halliburton (HAL) fell 3.3%, and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was down 3.2%.

