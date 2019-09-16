The Dow Is Down but Exxon Stock Rises as Oil Prices Take Off

Stock-index futures were poised for losses as investors weighed up how Saturday’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure will affect the economy.

New Fears. Stocks are struggling to start the week, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and S&P 500 futures off 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.5%. Investors were spooked as oil prices jumped, notching their biggest one-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991, following an attack on Saudi Arabian production assets—highlighting continuing tensions in the Middle East.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Apple (ticker: AAPL)was down 0.3% to $218. Late Friday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from the firm’s board of directors, and the company will this week challenge a European Commission ruling that it must pay more than $14 billion in back taxes.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) fell 1.9% to $38.25 after Wells Fargo downgraded it to Neutral.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up 3.8% to $75.53 and Chevron (CVX) is up 3.1% to $125.30 as investors weighed the rise in oil prices following the attack on Saudi Arabian energy facilities.

General Motors (GM) dropped 2.4% to $37.94 after union workers said they would go on strike.

Lowe’s (LOW) was up 0.6% to $114 after Wedbush upgraded it to Outperform.

