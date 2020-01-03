The Dow Is Down as U.S. Airstrike Lifts Oil, Defense Stocks

All three of the main U.S. stock indexes were lower in early afternoon.

In the Red. The three major U.S. stock-market indexes fell after the U.S. assassinated a top Iranian general. Oil jumped and U.S. Treasury prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 164 points, or 0.6%, in early afternoon. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was also down 0.4%.

Midday Movers

Northrop Grumman (ticker: NOC) rose 4.7%, Lockheed Martin (LMT) gained 4.1% and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) was up 3.2% as the possibility of military escalation in the Middle East sent defense stocks higher.

Refiners slumped as oil prices rose 2.3%: HollyFrontier (HFC) dropped 5.2%, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) fell 4.6%, and Valero Energy (VLO) lost 3.7%.

Airline stocks, also seen as sensitive to the price of oil, weakened. American Airlines Group (AA) fell by 3.6%. Delta Air Lines was 1.8% lower.

