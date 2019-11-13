The Dow Is Down as Hong Kong Protests Continue. Fed Testimony Is the Key Today.

U.S. stock futures were in the red as unrest continued in Hong Kong, uncertainty over a trade deal dragged on, and investors awaited Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

U.S. stock futures fell as unrest continued in Hong Kong. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were each down 0.4%, while Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8%.

Tuesday’s market action belied the violence in Hong Kong. The Dow closed flat, failing to move even in response to a speech in New York by President Donald Trump, in which he talked up the economy and said a trade deal with China is close.

Perhaps Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell can do better. He speaks at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Several stocks were moving in premarket trading Wednesday.

Moving is an understatement for Applied DNA Sciences (ticker: APDN) stock. The stock fell 30% in premarket trading, but soared more than 330% Tuesday after the company reported it successfully “tagged” leather DNA, a process that could allow an animal hide to be traced from the farmyard to the factory floor to a retailer’s shelf. It’s a breathtaking move for the shares, although Applied DNA’s market value remains less than $30 million.

Luckin Coffee (LK) is also moving. It gained 7.6% in premarket trading after reporting third-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street expectations. The Chinese coffee chain reported a loss of 32 cent per American depositary receipt, 7 cents better than analysts expected. Management’s forecast of sales for the fourth quarter was about $300 million, about $4 million better than Wall Street modeled.

ADRs are tradable securities—issued by U.S. brokers—that represent a specific number of foreign shares.

“We are very pleased with our results in the third quarter. We exceeded the high-end of our guidance range,” said CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian in the company’s news release.

Stock in the recent tech IPO Datadog (DDOG) is also moving on earnings. Shares are up 13% because the company’s numbers—reported after the close of trading Tuesday—beat expectations. The startup broke even during the third quarter. Analysts expected a loss of 14 cents a share.

Finally, stock in the grocery giant Kroger (KR) could move Wednesday. Shares were unchanged in premarket trading, but Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock.

