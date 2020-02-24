Stocks

The Dow Is Down 911 Points Because Coronavirus Is Spreading Outside China

Ben Walsh
Airlines and cruise lines were some of the hardest-hit stocks.

Plunging. The three major U.S. stock-market indexes fell sharply following selloffs in Asia and Europe as fear about the coronavirus rose due to an outbreak in Italy and a jump in the number of new cases in South Korea.

Investors sought havens, lifting prices for gold and Treasury securities. Yields on 10-year Treasury debt approached record lows. Oil prices slumped.

In early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 911 points, or 3.2%. The S&P 500 fell 3.1% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5%.

Midday Movers

Airline stocks fell on fears of a drop-off in travel and the possibility that governments will further restrict flights to and from certain regions. American Airlines Group (ticker: AAL) was down 9.5%, Delta Air Lines (DAL) lost 7.5%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) fell 4.1%.

Cruise lines were also hit. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) lost 8.6%; Carnival (CCL) fell 7.2%; and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was down 6.9%.

Energy stocks lost ground due to the falling price of oil. HollyFrontier (HFC) was down 8.2%; Cimarex Energy fell 8.0%; Hess dropped 7.2%; Concho Resources (CXO) declined 7.1%.

