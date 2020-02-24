The Dow Is Down 750 Points. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

The stock market looks set for a big drop as fears about the spread of coronavirus beyond China cause investors to hit the sell button. Here’s what history says happens next after the S&P 500 drops 2% or more to start the day.

Investors are hitting the sell button as the coronavirus spreads beyond China

There are bad days, and then there are bad days, and Monday is looking particularly bad for the stock market thanks to the spread of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 750 points in mid morning, while the S&P 500 was off 2.4%. In other words, it is ugly.

So what should investors do?

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 should find support at its Jan. 31 low of 3283.66, according to Macro Risk Advisors’ John Kolovos. That’s less than 1% away, and if that breaks a full-blown correction is likely in play. “This is the type of distributive selling that will require a good and proper reset in price, sentiment and or time on a break,” he writes. “The January 31st low is extremely critical for risk management purposes. Downside risks are 4%-9% in the US...on a break of said January support.”

But at moments like these, we like to look to history as a guide. On first glance, buying stocks when the market gaps down has been a good strategy. The S&P 500 has gained 3.6% over the following three months following such occurrences, according to Bespoke Investment Group data.

Sundial Capital’s Jason Goepfert dialed in even further by looking at all the times that the S&P 500, while within 10% of an all-time high, followed up a 0.75% drop with a gap down of 2% or more. As you might have guessed, that’s not something that has happened very often—just seven previous times since 1982. The results were good: The S&P 500 gained a median 3% during the next three months.

So is it time to jump into the market? Goepfert isn’t so sure. “Given the types of speculative behavior we’ve looked at over the past 1-2 weeks in particular, it seems awfully early to believe that this kind of negative open on one day will alleviate all of it and all of a sudden the risk/reward turns positive,” he writes. “Overall, there is a strong tendency to want to fade a gap down like we’re seeing, especially on a Monday. But historically that has led to mixed success, with some account-threatening failures. It’s been better to let it sort out for a while first.”

In other words, watch and be wary.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

