The Dow Is Down 747 Points Because Investors Can't Shake Coronavirus Worries

Still Falling. The three major U.S. stock market indexes plunged again but were off their lows as coronavirus fears worsened, adding to the losses that pushed stocks into a correction on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 747 points, or 2.9%. The S&P 500 is down 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.7%.

Midday Movers

Cruise-ship stocks managed to make gains after days of heavy losses, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (ticker: NCLH) up 2.7%, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) up 2.6%, and Carnival (CCL) up 1.6%.

AES (AES) lost 8.8% after the power generation and distribution company posted a fourth-quarter loss.

Clorox (CLX) shares came back to earth, dropping 6.5% after five straight days of gains due to demand for cleaners and sanitizers pushed it to a record high on Thursday.

