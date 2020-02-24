The Dow Is Down 700 Points as the Coronavirus Strikes in Italy

U.S. investors must prepare for a rough start to the week as more coronavirus cases, and some deaths, are being reported in Europe.

U.S. stock futures are getting crushed because the coronavirus is spreading outside of China.

Italy now reports 150 cases and three deaths attributed to the virus. The Borsa Italiana is plummeting, down 4.8% in overseas trading. Other overseas stock exchanges are in the red as well. The U.K’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen 3.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is off 1.8%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 2.4%, or more than 700 points, while S&P 500 futures dropped 2.4%.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, off 3.2%, are being hit hardest. Investors appear worried about the impact the virus can have on semiconductor-supply chains. The bulk of the world’s microchips are made in Asia. Stock in Lam Research (ticker: LCRX), for instance, is down 8.1% in premarket trading.

Stock in travel-linked companies are getting hit too. Cruise operators Carnival (ticker: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) shares are down 6.5% and 4.3%, respectively. United Airlines (UAL) shares are off 3.4%.

Haven assets and health-care stocks are rising. Stock in gold miner Newmont (ticker: NEM) is up 3.7% in premarket trading. Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences (GILD) has risen 2.7%. And shares of Lakeland Industries (LAKE), a maker of personal protective equipment, have jumped 13.2%.

It’s difficult to separate the effects of the disease from the impact of other events, but shares of a few companies are moving for reasons that are clearly not virus-related.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) released fourth-quarter earnings Saturday that missed Wall Street’s expectations. Shares are down 5.2% in premarket trading.

Warren Buffett’s company continues to sit on a cash pile of more than $120 billion. Investors are anxious to see Berkshire use its assets more aggressively.

Berkshire shares underperformed the U.S. stock market recently, but its history of returns under the leadership of Buffett and Charlie Munger is remarkable. A thousand dollars invested in 1965 would be worth more than $27 million in 2020. The comparable number for the S&P 500 is about $200,000.

Boeing (BA) shares are down more than $10, or 3.1%. The Wall Street Journal reported the company will offer financial support to suppliers affected by the halt to production of the company’s 737 MAX jet, which has been grounded worldwide for almost a year due to safety concerns. Boeing believes it can bring the MAX back into commercial service by mid-2020.

Stock in cannabis producer Tilray (TLRY) is down 4.4% after brokerage firm Cowen downgraded the stock from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. Analyst Vivien Azer cut her target price for shares from $40 to $20, very close to recent trading levels.

