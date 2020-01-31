The Dow Is Down 521 Points Because Coronavirus Isn't Going Away

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 521 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 has lost 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite is off 1.4%.

Falling. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell as fears about the spread of the coronavirus gathered weight.

Midday Movers

Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) jumped 8.4% after its blowout fourth-quarter earnings.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) gained 6.2% after the consumer-packaged goods company beat Wall Street’s revenue estimates.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) dropped 9% after its revenue for its fiscal second-quarter came in below even the lowest analyst estimate.

Celanese (CE) lost 6.4% after the chemicals company missed both earnings-per-share and revenue estimates.

Amgen (AMGN) slid 6% after the drugmaker’s guidance for 2020 came in below analysts’ expectations.

