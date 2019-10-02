The Dow Is Down 514 Points as Recession Worries Hit Retailers' Stocks

All three major U.S. stock indexes were lower, but shares in companies such as Macy’s and Best Buy fell especially hard.

Dropping. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell again as investors worried that data showing a slowdown in manufacturing could mean that the economy is headed for a recession.

The World Trade Organization authorized the U.S. to impose tariffs against the European Union, adding to investors’ concern about global trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 514 points, or 1.9%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each fell 1.8%.

Midday Movers

Paychex (ticker: PAYX) rose 2.0% after the payroll and human-resources outsourcing firm reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Retail stocks took a hit as investors worried that the weak manufacturing numbers portend slowing consumer spending. L Brands (LB) fell 5.6%, Kohl’s (KSS) dropped 5.3%, Capri Holdings (CPRI) was down 5.2%, Macy’s (M) lost 4.6%, and Best Buy (BBY) slid 4.3%.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares fell 6.2% after it raised its cost estimates for the third quarter. That news weighed on other airlines as well: United Airlines Holdings (UAL) fell 5.2%, American Airlines Group (AAL) dropped 4.9%, and Alaska Air Group (ALK) was down 4.2%.

