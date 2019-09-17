The Dow Is Down 40 Points Because Investors Are Caught Between the Fed and Saudi Arabia

Nordstrom fell 8.3% and Macy’s lost 4.3% as retailers got hit by fears of higher gas prices and a pullback from their recent gains.

Treading Water. The three major U.S. stock market indexes traded near their break-even points as oil prices dropped 5% after Monday’s price spike. Investors are waiting for a potential response from Saudi Arabia to Saturday’s attack on its oil infrastructure and the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 40 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both roughly flat.

Midday Movers

Teleflex (ticker: TFX) gained 3.7% as Jefferies reiterated its bullish view on the medical-device manufacturer.

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) rose 3.5% after the mining company’s new chief executive reaffirmed its production guidance and said he wouldn’t embark on a “fire sale” of assets.

American Airlines Group (AAL) gained 3.3% after oil prices fell, clawing back some of the ground it lost Monday.

Corning (GLW) dropped 8.3% after the company cut its third-quarter guidance, citing the drag from tariffs.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell 8.3% and Macy’s (M) lost 4.3% as retailers got hit by fears of higher gas prices and a pullback from their recent gains as investors plunged into value stocks.

