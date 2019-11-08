The Dow Is Down 38 Points Because Trump Hasn't Agreed to Remove Tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 38 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was effectively flat, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

Mixed Bag. The three major U.S. stock marked indexes were mixed after President Donald Trump deflated a bit of yesterday’s trade talk optimism by saying that he hasn’t yet agreed to remove tariffs on Chinese imports.

Midday Movers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ticker: REGN) gained 4.6% after a competitor’s drug failed in a study.

Xerox Holdings (XRX) rose 4.6% after Bloomberg reported that the HP (HPQ) board was considering a takeover proposal by Xerox. HP stock fell 0.8%.

Walt Disney (DIS) was up 3.9% after beating earnings estimates and announcing additional agreements for streaming-TV hardware makers to carry its new Disney+ service.

Gap (GPS) dropped 6.7% after the company said its president and CEO would step down.

