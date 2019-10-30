Stocks

The Dow Is Down 25 Points as Investors Wait for the Fed

Ben Walsh
The three major U.S. stock market indexes inched lower as investors looked past stronger-than-expected economic growth to this afternoon’s interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 25 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Midday Movers

General Electric (ticker: GE) rose 10.8% after the company’s third-quarter earnings came in over Wall Street’s expectations and it raised its free cash flow guidance for the year.

Centene (CNC) gained 8.2% and WellCare Health Plans (WCG) was up 5.0% after WellCare, which is merging with Centene, reported above-consensus earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

FMC (FMC) was up 6.0% after the chemicals company reported strong earnings and raised its full-year guidance.

Garmin (GRMN) rose 5.8% to hit its highest level in more than a decade after it beat third-quarter expectations and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

Yum! Brands (YUM) fell 9.4%, its sharpest drop in four years, after same-store sales for the owner of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC rose less than analyst estimates.

