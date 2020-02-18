The Dow Is Down 213 Points Because of Apple's Bad News About the Coronavirus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major stock indexes were lower.

Slumping. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell after Apple said it will miss its quarterly revenue target due to the coronavirus. The virus is resulting in shortages of iPhones, while reducing Chinese demand for Apple products.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 213 points, or 0.7%, in early afternoon. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

Midday Movers

Leidos Holdings (ticker: LDOS) gained 9.6% after the defense contractor predicted that it will have more revenue in 2020 than analysts expected.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) rose 7.1%. The company’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter came in above Wall Street forecasts.

Kroger (KR) gained 5%. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the grocer on Friday.

Conagra Brands (CAG) lost 5.2%. The food company cut its 2020 earnings guidance because of weak demand from restaurants and slow retail sales.

Apple (AAPL) lost 2.4%. The company said revenue for its fiscal second quarter will fall short of the $63.0 billion to $67.0 billion it predicted last month.

