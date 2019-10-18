The Dow Is Down 194 Points Because Chinese Growth Is Cooling

The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell as new government data showed that China’s economic growth slowed down in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 194 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 index has lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite has fallen 1.2%.

Midday Movers

State Street (ticker: STT) gained 5.5% after the company reported a 24% drop in earnings but beat Wall Street’s consensus for both revenue and earnings per share.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC) gained 4.8% after the brokerage reported above-consensus earnings and said it would look to take market share from rivals in the wake of the brokerage industry’s shift to free trading.

Coca-Cola (KO) rose 2.7% after the company reported better-than-expected revenues and increased its cash flow guidance.

L Brands (LB) fell 7.5%, Gap (GPS) lost 4.2%, and Macy’s (M) was down 3.7% after the three retailers were downgraded by Credit Suisse to Underperform from Neutral.

