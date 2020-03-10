The Dow Is Bouncing Back After Monday's Plunge. Watch Oil, Banks, and Travel Stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock indexes are in line for a rebound.

Stocks are higher in overseas trading. U.S. stock futures are rising as well.

Stocks are rising in overseas trading, bringing some relief to investors weary after Monday’s brutal selloff.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.4% in overseas trading. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index gained 3.7%.

U.S. stock futures are in the green too. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 3.9%. S&P 500 futures have risen 4% and. Nasdaq Composite futures are up 4.2%.

Monday evening, President Donald Trump floated the idea of payroll-tax relief, lowering costs for companies and helping ensure wages are paid even if businesses take a hit due to the continuing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The news has most of the sectors that were pummeled on Monday rising Tuesday morning.

Oil stocks are bouncing. Marathon Oil (ticker: MRO) shares, for instance, is up about 17%. Apache (APA) is up more than 13% in premarket trading.

Banks, also hit hard on Monday, are coming back. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock, for instance, is up 5.9%. Citigroup (C) shares are up about 5.5% in premarket trading.

Travel stocks, another sector hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, are rallying as well. American Airlines (AAL) shares, for instance, are up 6.4%. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) stock is up more than 11%. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) shares are up about 4.7%.

A couple of names only tangentially related to Monday’s stock debacle are rising as well. General Electric (GE) shares are up about 6.1% in premarket trading. Shares fell more than 12.6% Monday. GE still owns a lot of stock in Baker Hughes (BKR), the oil-services company, giving it a little more energy exposure than the average industrial firm.

And Tesla (TSLA) stock is up more than 10% in premarket trading. Tesla stock can trade off when oil prices fall since those declines make operating gasoline-powered cars a little cheaper at the margin. The gasoline-electric vehicle arbitrage, however, is only a small part of the Tesla story. Still, shares are up a lot Tuesday morning.

Don’t forget, oil prices plunged Monday. They were down more than 20% at points in the day, after Saudi Arabia said it would increase output on the weekend.

The stock snapback is broad based. But not everything is moving based on what happened Monday.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) stock is soaring, up almost 50%, after the company announced the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would allow it to merge with Infineon Technologies (IFX.Germany).

Stitch Fix (SFIX), on the other hand, is dropping, down about 32% in premarket trading. The company gave sales guidance that disappointed Wall Street, sending shares lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.