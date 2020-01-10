The Dow Hit 29000 for the First Time. Here's What Pushed Up the Market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 29000 for the first time ever after a solid U.S. jobs report.

The blue-chip market benchmark rose as high as 29,009.07 before slipping back. In mid morning, the Dow was up 30 points to 28986.17.

President Donald Trump tweeted in celebration of the index’s rise since he was elected in 2016, saying “the best is yet to come!

The latest gain came following news that the U.S. economy added 145,000 nonfarm jobs in December, just below the 160,000 economists expected. Unemployment remained at 3.5%, a 50-year low.

Oil prices continued to drop as tensions between the U.S and Iran over the killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani eased.

