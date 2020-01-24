The Dow Has Dropped Nearly 300 Points After Another Case of Coronavirus Was Found in the U.S.

The stock market slumped on reports that suggested the CDC would announce a third case of coronavirus in the U.S. It is also keeping an eye on 60 more people who may or may not have the illness.

2:35 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 100-point gain at Friday’s open has turned into a more than 200-point loss on reports of another case of coronavirus in the U.S.

The Dow has declined 283.37 points, or 1%, to 28,876.72, while the S&P 500 has fallen 1.2% to 3285.96 and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.2% to 9,287.12.

Reports suggest that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is going to announce a third case of coronavirus in the U.S. It is also keeping an eye on 60 more people who may or may not have the illness. A second case has already been reported in Illinois.

The market hasn’t been able to ignore that completely. And for good reason. The response to the outbreak in China has been massive, with a new hospital being built in Wuhan to deal with it, and some 40 million people under lockdown. Heck, even Shanghai Disneyland has been shut.

So perhaps reality is setting in about the impact the coronavirus will have on both the economy and the market “We think it’s going to freeze up a lot of travel and trade in Q1,” writes Merion Capital Group’s Richard Farr. “And that’s going to hit GDP worldwide.”

The stock market has been betting on an earnings revival in 2020, with the hope being that earnings growth can help shrink it’s valuation. It’s just one more risk to add to the equation.

