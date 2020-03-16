The Dow Has Dropped 1,800 Points. 'These Are Uncharted Waters.'

Trying to make sense of the market isn’t easy, especially when the reactions are so violent. And history might not provide much of a guide.

When stocks are dropping, it always helps to look to the past for different ways the situation can play out. The only problem: There might not be any antecedents to the current selloff.

And what a selloff it is. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 1822.58 points, or 7.9%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have both fallen 7.3%. If there’s a silver lining is that the drops are smaller than they were in early trading, which included a halt at the market’s open. That doesn’t really change the fact that we are in the throes of a bear market, with the S&P 500 down well more than 20% from its all-time high reached on Feb. 19.

Trying to make sense of the market isn’t easy, especially when the reactions are so violent. For instance, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) had its biggest gap-down on record Monday morning when it opened down 10.45%, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The ETF has only existed since 1992, so it doesn’t capture the full scope of market history, but it is a place to start. Before this crisis, the largest drops had occurred in 2008, when it fell 8.3%, and 2001, when it dropped 8.2%. Not good times, but we already knew that times aren’t good.

And that means investors might need to stop looking to markets of the past for help. “At this point, it might be necessary to toss out any historical comparisons,” writes Sundial Capital Research’s Jason Goepfert. “There’s really nothing that investors have faced that can equate to not only the social, fiscal, and monetary developments over the past week, but also the price and selling intensity. These are uncharted waters.”

That doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t do anything. In a Friday note, MKM Partners’ strategist Michael Darda--who stuck to his recession call through the market rally at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020—said “investors should likely be adding equity exposure” on days like last Thursday, when the market suffers enormous drops, even though “it sounds ridiculous.” He’s not saying the market is bottoming—in fact he believes it will continue to make new lows—but that his clients should take “a gradual, lean against the tsunami approach” for the day it does.

That advice comes with a lot of caveats, including the fact that Darda’s client’s are professional investors. But it still feels true, as long as you have dry powder to spare and are not looking to pick a bottom.

Because one day the market will bottom, even if it doesn’t feel that way now.

