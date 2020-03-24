The Dow Had Its Best Day Since 1933 on Hope That Congress Might Agree on a Stimulus Bill

The Dow powered higher on expectations that Congress will come to an agreement. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she is optimistic a deal can be reached today.

4 p.m.: Stocks soared in Tuesday trading on hopes that Congress will soon sign a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as in response to positive signs about Italy’s fight against the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 2,093 points, or 11.3%, to close well above 20,000 points again. That’s its largest one-day point gain ever, and among its greatest percentage rises. Still, the index hasn’t managed back-to-back gains since early February.

Other major indexes closed at their session highs: The S&P 500 rose 9.3%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.1%, and the Russell 2000 climbed 9.4% on Tuesday.

Efforts to stop the spread of the disease are expected to have severe economic consequences, but Congress has so far failed to reach agreement on a spending package that might limit the damage, repeatedly disappointing investors. In the latest twist, CNBC reported early in the day that negotiators had reached an agreement that would allow the talks to move past a key stumbling block.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in the morning that she was optimistic a deal could be reached Tuesday. The Senate convened at 10 a.m. as negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders continued behind the scenes.

Markets also appeared encouraged by comments out of the Trump administration suggesting the economy could be shut down for weeks, not months. Damage has already begun to appear in the data that investors watch.

The March IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Indexes, released Tuesday, plummeted from the previous month. The factory PMI came in at 49.2, while services fell to 39.1. Both levels were the lowest since October 2008.

News from Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, offered encouragement before the start of the U.S. trading day. Both new cases of the coronavirus and deaths from the disease have declined there for two days.

“It means it took Italy 43 days from first case to peak case and 12 days after implementing the strictest travel restrictions,” said Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “Forty-three days was exactly the same amount of time as it took South Korea to reach its apex. And if such is the case, the U.S. would be 14 days behind Italy,” said Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up 5 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.816%. Investors are still flocking to gold, seen as a haven investment, with the price climbing 6.2% to $1,664.50 per ounce. Oil was about flat, with West Texas Intermediate crude rising 2.4% to $23.92 a barrel.

Expectations of future volatility were lower on Tuesday, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, down slightly to about 61. The VIX had climbed above 80 in recent weeks, an extremely elevated level.

Markets rallied across Asia. The Nikkei 225 jumped 7.1% in Tokyo and the South Korean Kospi Composite rose nearly 9%.

In Europe, Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 8.9%, the German DAX surged 11%, and the French CAC 40 increased 8.4%. The gains came even as economic data showed the worst-ever reading of the purchasing managers index in the eurozone in March.

Chevron (CVX) climbed 23.1% after announcing that it plans to suspend buybacks and cut capital spending by 20%. The efforts were taken in response to lower oil prices.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were up 4.7% after the social media company withdrew its 2020 guidance. While more people stuck at home has meant an increase in active users, ad revenue is in decline.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) popped 9.7% after analysts at Bernstein upgraded the music-streaming service to Market Perform from Underperform.

Nike (NKE) shares popped 15.1% as Wall Street waits for the sports apparel company to report earnings after Tuesday’s close.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com and Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

