The Dow Gives Up Its Gains After Trade Tensions Flare Again

Markets were hit by weak consumer confidence and reports that the White House is discussing limiting U.S. investor portfolio flows into China as part of trade negotiations between the two countries.

Markets were hit by weak consumer confidence and reports that the White House is discussing limiting U.S. investor portfolio flows into China as part of trade negotiations between the two countries.

Flatlining. The three major U.S. stock market indexes gave back earlier gains and were hovering near their break-even points as almost-stagnant consumer spending, falling consumer confidence, and a report that the White House is discussing limiting U.S. investor portfolio flows into China as part of trade negotiations between the two countries.

The discussions include considering de-listing all Chinese companies, according to Bloomberg, and banning U.S. pensions from investing in Chinese stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%.

Midday Movers

Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) bounced up 3.9% after the bank announced that its new CEO would be Charles Scharf, currently Bank of New York Mellon’s chief executive.

Bank of New York Mellon stock (BK) fell 5.2% on the news of Scharf’s appointment.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) rose 2.8% after a filing showed that the company’s CEO bought just over $300,000 in stock.

Western Union (WU) gained 2.4% after Guggenheim raised its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral.

Micron Technology (MU) dropped 8.9% after the company reported disappointing earnings and said that trade tensions might lengthen the chip industry’s slump.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.