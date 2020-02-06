The Dow Gained 89 Points Because China's Tariff Cuts Could Give a Much-Needed Boost

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all closed at fresh records. China will slash tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods next week, as it continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all closed at fresh records.

More Gains. All three main U.S. stock indexes nudged higher for the fourth consecutive session to close at fresh records. China will slash tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods next week. Concerns persist over how the coronavirus outbreak—and the resulting business closures in China—will affect supply chains in industries such as car manufacturing. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Lowered Levies

Stocks made moderate gains on Thursday as investors kept calm despite the spreading coronavirus in China—and to a lesser extent, around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 88.92 points, or 0.30%, to 29379.77, while the S&P 500 gained 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3345.78 and the Nasdaq Composite is up 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9572.15.

The death toll from the coronavirus has jumped to 563 in mainland China, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections. As a difficult battle with the epidemic continues, China announced it would cut tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports, effective Feb. 14. Levies on some products would be reduced to 5% from 10%, while others will be dropped to 2.5% from 5%. More than 1,700 products are on the list, including soybeans, cars, oil and gas, seafood and poultry.

The tariffs were initially imposed in September 2019 at the height of the U.S.-China trade war, and these new cuts come in the wake of the phase-one trade deal between the two countries recently signed in January.

There had been growing doubts about Beijing’s ability to follow through on its commitments in the phase-one deal, including its pledge to boost its purchases of American products and services by $200 billion over two years. Now, as the coronavirus outbreak has severely dented China’s already weakening economy, it could prove more challenging for Beijing to keep its promises.

Still, the announced tariff cuts show that China still intends to implement the trade deal to “alleviate economic and trade frictions and expand economic and trade cooperation” between the two countries, according to the Finance Ministry. The move could also help boost falling business sentiment in the country. The U.S. will also reduce existing tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods on the same day, as previously planned.

Elsewhere, oil prices remained in focus today, as futures traders try to predict what actions the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and its allies might take in response to declining demand from China—the world’s largest oil importer—and stumbling oil prices. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has tumbled 15% since Jan. 17 and entered a bear market on Monday.

A committee of OPEC members and their allies—led by Saudi Arabia—has reportedly advocated for production cuts of 600,000 barrels a day to offset the coronavirus impact and stabilize prices.The proposal, however, was rejected by the Russian delegation on the grounds that it was too early to assess the impact of the virus on global oil demand. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he isn’t ready to announce his country’s position yet.

With the bloc’s next move still in the air, oil futures were trading with mixed signals on Thursday. Brent crude futures for April delivery dropped 0.63% to settle at $54.93 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate futures for March delivery gained 0.39% to finish at $50.95 per barrel.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.