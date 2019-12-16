The Dow Gained 101 Points Because the Trade Deal and China's Economy Are Looking Up

Stock rose Monday amid improved investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all closed higher.

Updraft. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed with gains on Monday as investors were encouraged by improved Chinese economic activity, coming on the heels of last week’s de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. The Conservative victory in the U.K. election and a brighter Brexit outlook has also lifted European stocks to a record high.

Good Days Ahead?

Stocks continued to rise on Monday, following last week’s announcement of a U.S.-China “phase one” trade deal and the Conservative victory in the U.K. general election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.51 points, or 0.4%, to 28,235.89, while the S&P 500 is up 22.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3191.45 and the Nasdaq Composite increased 79.35 points, or 0.9%, to 8814.23.

The interim trade deal will see the U.S. reduce existing tariffs on Chinese imports and halt plans for additional levies originally set to take effect Dec. 15. In exchange, China has made commitments to purchase more U.S. products as well as concessions in intellectual property protection and forced technology transfer. Still, the 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods remains in place, to make sure China follows through with its promises.

Investors are also upbeat about the latest economic data coming out of China, which suggests 6.2% industrial production growth year over year for November. That’s better than economists’ consensus expectation of 5.1% growth, and the 4.7% gain in the prior month. China’s retail sales also picked up to 8.0% growth in November from 7.2% in the previous month, beating a consensus estimate of 7.6%. November’s retail strength was mainly driven by China’s Single’s Day shopping festival—an equivalent of Black Friday in the U.S.

“The report suggests that China’s economy has weathered the trade dispute without too much damage, but that the biggest effect has been the reluctance to fully ease domestic monetary conditions for fear of its effect on currency markets,” wrote Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management. “A better performance in 2020 is therefore more dependent on the use that Chinese authorities make of the phase-one cease-fire than its actual boost to China-U.S. trade.”

Elsewhere, European stocks climbed to record highs on Monday after the U.K.’s Conservative Party won the majority of parliamentary seats in last week’s general election. The Stoxx Europe 600 (SXXP) jumped 1.39% to 417.75, surpassing the previous closing high reached in April 2015. The U.K. FTSE 100 (UKX) also surged 2.25% to close at 7519.05. The victory was needed to enable Parliament to approve the country’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union. The vote is expected to take place before Christmas, and the U.K. will most likely be out of the EU by Jan. 31.

Still, December’s flash manufacturing purchasing managers index for the eurozone dropped one point from the prior month to come in at 45.9, missing the expected 47.3 by a large margin. The U.K.’s flash PMIs in manufacturing and services also both fell below the key 50 level in December for the third time in the past four months—indicating the economy is contracting. A lack of clarity in Brexit and domestic politics was cited by many survey respondents as major concerns. Sentiment is likely to pick up after the Conservative win.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

