The Dow Fell 96 Points Because China Trade Talks Loom Large

The three main U.S. stock indexes closed with losses following Friday’s hefty gains. The focus is back on trade, as talks between the U.S. and China resume later this week.

The three main U.S. stock indexes closed with losses following Friday’s hefty gains. The focus is back on trade, as talks between the U.S. and China resume later this week.

A Down Note. The three main U.S. stock indexes closed with losses following Friday’s hefty gains. The focus is back on trade, as talks between the U.S. and China resume later this week. Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve meeting and Brexit deadline coming at the end of the month. At the same time, market continues to pay little attention to the ongoing impeachment drama in Washington D.C. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Here Come Trade Talks

Stocks closed in the red on Monday as trade comes back into investors’ focus, following a volatile market last week shaken by a series of weak economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 95.70 points, or 0.4%, to close at 26,478.02. The S&P 500 lost 13.22 points, or 0.45%, to finish at 2938.79, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 26.18 points, or 0.33%, to close at 7956.29.

Investors are getting nervous about the high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China that are set to kick off this Thursday. There have been numerous headlines—many times conflicting—that speculate whether an interim deal is likely or not.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The world’s two largest economies have been entangled in trade-related disputes for more than a year, imposing heavy tariffs on billions of worth of products from each other. The tension between the two countries, however, is way beyond trade imbalance itself, but involves many other issues such as China’s intellectual property theft, industrial reform, and subsidies to state-owned firms.

Turkey’s falling currency and stocks are also in focus today. In a major shift in U.S. military policy in Syria, President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that U.S. troops will pull back from the Syria-Turkey border, a move that will essentially allow Turkish military operations to confront the American-allied Kurdish forces near the border. The Kurdish fighters had partnered with the U.S. in fighting Islamic State in the region, but are considered a terrorist insurgency by the Turkish government.

“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars.” On the news, the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell 0.45%, while the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (ticker: TUR) slumped 4.14% on Monday. Turkey’s lira has dropped 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Following last week’s lower-than-expected Institute for Supply Management data and a tepid jobs report, more signs are indicating investor worries about a slowing economy. According to a National Association for Business Economics survey of 54 economists conducted between Sept. 9-16, 80% of the respondents said that they see the economy to further slow this year, up from 60% back in June.

The group expects real gross domestic product to expand at an average rate of 2.3% this year and slow to 1.8% in 2020. That’s weaker than their last forecast in June. Trade policy, unsurprisingly, was cited as the main headwind through 2020. Business investment will likely soften as policy uncertainties erodes business confidence. Still, the chance of a recession by the middle of 2020 is only at 24%, according to the survey, but will rise to 69% by mid-2021.

The weak data have raised investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve might come to the rescue at its October meeting with an easier monetary policy and lower interest rates. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the fed-fund-futures market is now pricing in a 73% chance for a 25-percentage-points rate cut by the end of the month.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.