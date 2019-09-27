The Dow Fell 71 Points Because the China Saga Is Twisting Like a Yield Curve

All three major stock indexes closed in the red on Friday. Stocks tumbled after news broke that the White House is considering limiting U.S. investment in China. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. and technology companies were hit the most, as their businesses might see the biggest impact from such moves.

Friday Shock. All three major stock indexes erased early gains to close in the red on Friday. Stocks tumbled after news broke that the White House is considering limiting U.S. investment in China. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. and technology companies were hit the most, as their businesses might see the biggest impact from such moves. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 1.1% down on Friday. In today’s After the Bell, we...

No Money for China?

U.S. stocks closed with losses on Friday after a sudden turn in U.S.-China sentiment rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.87 points, or 0.26%, to close at 26,820.25. The S&P 500 dropped 15.83 points, or 0.53%, to finish at 2961.79, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to close at 7939.63.

The two countries are set to start the next round of high-level trade talks on Oct. 10 and there have been some positive developments recently amid a trade war that has been dragging on for over a year. Beijing has allowed China’s domestic companies resume purchasing U.S. soybeans, and President Donald Trump—despite accusing China of gaming the international trade system a few days ago at the United Nations—said a deal could come sooner than expected.

As the trade rhetoric has somewhat calmed down over the past month—after a much-desired Fed rate cut—the stock market marched on. The S&P 500 increased 1.7% in September, and the Dow gained 1.8%.

That’s why investors were surprised by a Friday morning report that the Trump administration is weighing limiting U.S. investors portfolio flows into China, merely two weeks ahead of the closely watched trade negotiations next month. Some of the possible approaches under discussion include delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, limiting U.S. government pension funds from investing in Chinese market, and putting limits on the Chinese companies included in stock indexes managed by U.S. firms, according to the Bloomberg report.

The goal is to protect U.S. investors from exposure to Chinese companies that are increasingly coming under the influence of Chinese government and often have opaque financial information, according to the report.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled on the news, with the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) falling 2.2% on Friday. American depositary receipts of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) plunged 5.1%, while ADRs of Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU) dropped 2.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

Still, some China watchers think the latest developments may have more bark than bite. Such a move would strengthen the dollar against the Chinese yuan, and deepen the trade deficit, says Caroline Atkinson, a senior advisor at Rock Creek Group. It would also run against the push by U.S. companies to open up China’s financial market for more investment opportunities.

