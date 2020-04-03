The Dow Fell 361 Points Because Unemployment Is Set to Get Even Worse

Stocks tumbled Friday on grim jobs data. Economists expect the reading to get much worse in the coming weeks.

Stocks fell on Friday as unemployment data looked grim, and global coronavirus cases surpassed the milestone of one million. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 360.91 points, or 1.69%, to close at 21,052.53. The S&P 500 fell 38.25 points, or 1.51%, to end at 2488.65, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 114.23 points, or 1.53%, to close at 7373.08.

Big banks including JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) have started accepting applications for small-business loans that were part of the recently enacted $2 trillion economic relief package. Thousands of small businesses have rushed to apply for the financial aid fearing strong demand could soon deplete the $350 billion in supply. But banks and other lenders—confused by the program’s requirements—had pushed back against the 0.5% rate on the loans and the need to verify borrower eligibility on their own.

U.S. employers shed 701,000 workers in March, according to the Labor Department’s latest data on Friday, wiping out all the job gains since President Donald Trump’s November 2016 election. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from a half-century low of 3.5%. While the March decline in payrolls is the first in a decade, the number vastly understates the actual impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and households over the past two weeks, because payrolls were measured before lockdowns began in earnest.

Still, for the measured period, job losses were concentrated in leisure and hospitality industries, as consumers sharply reduced their time in public places and canceled travel plans. Economists expect the reading to get much worse in the coming weeks. The weekly initial jobless claims could be an up-to-date indicator of how big a hit the jobs market has taken amid a flurry of layoffs and furloughs.

Nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance over the past two weeks, a record since the government began collecting that data in 1967. Some economists predict that nearly 20 million Americans could be out of work by July and the unemployment rate could exceed 10%.

Oil prices rallied for a second day in a row after jumping by the largest percentage in history. Brent crude futures surged 21% on Thursday and another 14% on Friday to settle at $34.11 per barrel. Despite sharp losses earlier this week, the commodity has posted its largest one-week percentage gain since 2009.

Saudi Arabia has signaled willingness to end a price war with Russia Thursday, and investors are also encouraged that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will be holding a virtual meeting on Monday for more talks. Still, it remains unclear which countries—especially the U.S.—will participate or not. Investors will have to hold their breath until Monday, as any sign of rancor could send oil prices, and stocks, lower again.

Congress is now looking at the “phase four” of the coronavirus stimulus package. President Donald Trump has been proposing a $2 trillion bill focused on infrastructure and creating jobs, but Democrats—while largely on board—seem hesitant to get started too soon. Speaking on CNBC Friday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the next stage of the stimulus bill should focus on more direct payments to Americans beyond the $1,200 just approved, as well as expansion of the small-business loan program and extended unemployment benefits. Pelosi said the infrastructure proposal “may have to be for a bill beyond this.”

