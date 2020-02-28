The Dow Fell 357 Points Because the Fed Is Fighting Coronavirus Fears

Stocks cut losses later in the day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would support the economy.

Stocks cut losses later in the day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would support the economy.

The week-long market selloff continued through Friday’s close, but there was a pullback near the end. At the lowest levels during the day, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were more than 4% below Thursday’s close. However, stocks bounced back in the afternoon to cut losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 357.28 points, or 1.39%, to close at 25409.36. The S&P 500 lost 24.54 points, or 0.82%, to end at 2954.22 and the Nasdaq Composite eked out 0.89 points, or 0.01%, to close at 8567.37.

The rebound came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak in the mid afternoon, saying the central bank will use its tools to act as appropriate to support the economy.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong,” Powell said Friday. “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook,” he said.

It is unusual for the Fed to issue unscheduled statements, but today’s announcement helped pare losses.

Market expectations for a rate cut have surged over the past few days. According to CME Group data, the bond futures market has now fully priced in at least a quarter-point rate cut by March 18, when the Fed next meets. That is up from just about 10% odds two weeks ago.

Despite the last-minute uptick, the Dow has shed 3,583 points, or 12.4%, over the past five trading sessions, marking the worst weekly percentage drop since 2008. Boeing (ticker: BA), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Apple (AAPL) were the biggest drivers behind the Dow’s decline, responsible for point losses of 375, 315, and 269, respectively, in the index.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

As of the broader benchmark S&P 500, it took the index just six trading days to fall more than 10% from a record high on Feb. 19 into a correction on Feb. 27. That is the fastest such turnaround on record. All 11 sectors are deeply in the red for the week, led by energy and financial stocks with respective losses of 15.4% and 13.5%, while defensive sectors like communication services and consumer staples hold up relatively better.

Still, all sectors have now entered corrections. With a selloff this steep, there’s nowhere to hide. In fact, only two out of the S&P 500 stocks were up for the past week: biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), on hope for coronavirus treatments, and Qorvo (QRVO), thanks to semiconductor stocks’ Friday rebound.

Other stocks that appeared more resilient include biotech Gilead Sciences (GLID) for its experimental drug remdesivir, a potential treatment for the coronavirus, Clorox (CLX), thanks to the rising demand for disinfecting wipes, and Netflix (NFLX), on expectations that the outbreak will keep more people at home watching videos. On the other hand, travel-related stocks such as American Airlines Group (AAL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) were some of the biggest losers in the S&P 500 this week.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.