The Dow Fell 277 Points Because Any Rally Needs to Take a Break

Friday Retreat. U.S. stocks dropped on Friday after rising for four consecutive sessions. Weaker-than-expected economic data from Europe and Japan, the spreading coronavirus epidemic, and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ strengthening position in the Democratic presidential primaries all likely contributed to the losses.

An additional explanation is that the market simply needed a breather after a week-long rally. The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in January, yet investors were disappointed because the upbeat news undermined hope for a 2020 rate cut by the Federal Reserve. In today’s After the Bell, we…

Taking a Break

All three major indexes declined on Friday after hitting new highs amid a week-long rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 277.26 points, or 0.94%, to 29102.51, while the S&P 500 fell 18.07 points, or 0.54%, to 3327.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.64 points, or 0.54%, to 9520.51.

The U.S. economy created 225,000 jobs in January, much stronger than the 165,000 consensus expectation. The numbers for the prior two months were also revised up by a combined total of 7,000. The labor market appears resilient even in the face of a softening manufacturing sector more than 11 years after the most recent recession.

The labor market is extremely tight now and hiring is likely to slow later in the year as companies struggle to find skilled workers to fill a still-high number of job openings. Wage growth has slowed. The increase in paychecks over the past 12 months was 3.1%, below the post-recession peak of 3.5%.

In the eyes of some, a strong jobs report might be bad news in disguise. Expectations for a Fed rate cut have risen in recent weeks and the January jobs numbers have undermined those hopes.

Good news on another front came as Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Donald Trump by telephone that Beijing would meet its obligations under the recently signed phase-one trade deal, despite the coronavirus epidemic. China has promised to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. exports over the next two years, but many had doubts about whether the country will follow through. China said on Thursday that it would halve tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports.

Still, investors are concerned about the economic disruption from the outbreak, which has infected more than 30,000 people and had killed more than 600 as of Friday. The disease continued to spread even though China has locked down cities, extended holidays, and closed thousands of stores and factories.

The People’s Bank of China said it is closely watching the impact of the outbreak and preparing policy tools to offset the pressure. Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng told reporters during a Friday news briefing that China has sufficient policy tools to cope with the damage and more room to support growth than other major economies.

The central bank has already injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($243 billion) of funds into China’s financial markets. For the next steps, it will focus on strengthening countercyclical adjustments, maintaining reasonable and ample liquidity, and providing a sound monetary and financial environment for the economy, especially the sectors hit hardest by the epidemic, said Pan.

In the semiannual monetary policy report released Friday, the Federal Reserve noted that the coronavirus is a new risk to the outlook of the U.S. economy. The trouble in China’s economy could spill over to the U.S. and global markets by making investors less willing to take risks, causing the dollar to risk, and reducing trade and commodity prices, said the central bank.

