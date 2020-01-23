The Dow Fell 26 Points Because Stocks Aren't Going Anywhere For Now

The three main U.S. stock indexes started in the red but slowly rose to finish flat. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continued, as China tries to contain a coronavirus.

Standing Still. The three main U.S. stock indexes started in the red but slowly rose to finish flat. The stock market has been rallying in recent months and maybe needed to take a break. China locked down more cities in an attempt to control the coronavirus outbreak. The impeachment trial against President Donald Trump continued into the second day on Capitol Hill. The European Central Bank left key interest rates and forward guidance unchanged. President Trump said at the World Economic Forum that he wants to reach a trade agreement with the European Union before the election, but threatened to levy tariffs if talks failed. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Take a Break

Stocks didn’t move much on Thursday as the world continues to watch China’s fight against a spreading virus that’s killed at least 17 people and infected over 550. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 26.18 points, or 0.09%, to close at 29,160.09. The S&P 500 edged up 3.79 points, or 0.11%, to end at 3325.54, and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.71 points, or 0.20%, to close at 9402.48.

In an attempt to contain the outbreak, China has locked down seven cities including Wuhan—a city of 11 million people where the virus was first identified. Many public events in celebration of the Lunar New Year, which falls on this Saturday, have been canceled, as well as many Chinese people’s travel plans. At its Geneva meeting, the World Health Organization said it’s still too early to declare an international public health emergency.

Both the stock and bond markets have not reacted strongly to the pandemic. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% from last Friday’s close, while the 10-year Treasury yields slid 9.2 basis points. Still, corners of the market expected to see bigger impact from declining Chinese consumption saw some volatilities in share prices.

As of Wednesday’s close, airline stocks in the S&P 500 index dropped 4.5% from levels set last Friday before the coronavirus news hit the mainstream headlines. Textile apparel and luxury goods stocks lost 4.5%, casino and gaming stocks retreated 4.2%, while hotel, restaurants, and leisure stocks fell 2.5%.

All these groups have recovered some of the losses by the end of Thursday, likely due to relief from the WHO announcement. Still, China’s Shanghai Composite index is 3.2% down from last Friday, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 3.9%.

At the same time, online businesses might benefit as people avoid going out to public places and spend longer time at home. This includes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA), JD.com (JD), Meituan Dianping (3690. Hong Kong), Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), as well as delivery platforms such as ZTO Express (ZTO) and Best (BEST).

