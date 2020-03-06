The Dow Fell 257 Points Because Strong Jobs Data Can't Calm Covid-19 Fears

The Dow fell 1% on Friday to end a volatile week. Strong February employment data don’t fully weigh in the volatility from the developing coronavirus outbreak.

A volatile week ended with a downbeat tone as stocks tumbled again on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.50 points, or 0.98%, to close at 25,864.78. The S&P 500 fell 51.57 points, or 1.71%, to end at 2972.37, and the Nasdaq Composite is slumped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to close at 8575.62.

A strong February jobs report didn’t help. The U.S. economy added 273,000 new jobs last month, the Labor Department said, much more than the 175,000 anticipated by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Numbers for the prior two months were also revised up by 85,000 combined. The job market seems to be boosted by the warm winter weather this year, leading to increased hiring in areas such as construction and hospitality. Uncertainty associated with the developing coronavirus outbreak, on the other hand, hadn’t fully weighted in during that period.

The much better-than-expected report did little to lift stocks, as many investors are already looking at the impact coronavirus fears could have in the next report. While strong employment and steady wage gains offer a solid foundation for the U.S. economy, the virus is all but certain to affect consumer spending, disrupt company operations, and weaken jobs growth. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally topped 100,000 on Friday, with the death toll topping 3,400.

Crude-oil prices plunged sharply on Friday. Brent futures for May delivery dropped 9.4% to settle at $45.27 per barrel on Friday, marking the largest one-day percentage decline since December 2008. The selloff came after talks about production cuts between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia collapsed after a two-day meeting ending on Friday in Vienna.

Oil demand has plunged since the coronavirus outbreak started disrupting the Chinese and global economies in January. Oil prices slumped as a result, and Saudi Arabia had been pushing for a further production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to alleviate the market’s oversupply. But Russia has repeatedly shown reluctance to the proposal. With the two sides unable to settle on an agreement, the oil market will likely remain oversupplied at least until they meet again in June.

Investors have piled into high-quality bonds during this week’s severe stock-market volatility, pushing Treasury prices up and yields down across maturities. It’s seen no end to it as of today. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which fell below 1% for the first time earlier this week, dove another 21.5 basis points on Friday to settle at a record-low 0.709%.

The bond market’s rally prompted Wall Street to start considering the possibility that a recession could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. Bruno Braizinha, a strategist at Bank of America Securities, wrote in a Friday report that Treasury and stock-market prices are implying a 75% likelihood of that scenario.

