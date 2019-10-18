The Dow Fell 256 Points Because We Need Closure on China Trade and Brexit

The main U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Friday. Economic growth in China continues to slow down in the third quarter, while essential elements of the trade deal and a vote for Brexit remain closely watched.

Losing Steam. The main U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Friday. Economic growth in China continues to slow down in the third quarter, while essential elements of the trade deal, and a vote for Brexit remain closely watched. AT&T stock (ticker: T) rose on news that the telecom giant might be nearing a deal with activist investor Elliot Management about its asset strategy. Coca-Cola stock (KO) jumped after the company released earnings. Investors are also focusing on drug stocks ahead of the start of a key opioid trial on Monday.

On the Watch

All three major indexes closed in the red on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 255.68 points, or 0.95%, to close at 26,770.20. The S&P 500 dropped 11.75 points, or 0.39%, to finish at 2986.20, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 67.31 points, or 0.83%, to close at 8089.54.

Coca-Cola stock rose on Friday after the company raised its estimate for cash flow from operations in 2019 and lowered its capital-spending guidance. State Street (STT), American Express (AXP), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) also reported sales and earnings per share above Wall Street expectations.

After the first week of the third-quarter earnings season, about 15% of S&P 500 components have reported results for the three months ended in September. On average, earnings grew by 4.7% from the year-ago period, while revenue only gained 2.6%, according to FactSet. Nearly 130 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report next week.

Despite the solid earnings results so far, the market was down as investors continue to watch for progress on multiple geopolitical issues.

After the U.K. and EU agreed on a draft Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is working to secure the 318 votes in parliament needed to pass the deal this Saturday. Multiple media reports have tried to predict the odds, but the outcome still seems too close to call.

Investors are waiting for more details on “phase one” of the U.S.-China trade agreement, which was announced by President Donald Trump last Friday. Now there may be added uncertainty: Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make his second policy speech on China next week. Last November, Pence gave a hawkish speech about the world’s second-largest economy, in which he claimed that the U.S. “will not change course until China changes its ways.” If Pence’s speech this year remains uncompromising, the finalization of the partial trade deal could come into question again.

In the third quarter of 2019, China’s gross domestic product grew 6.0% from the year-ago period, according to data released today by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. The reading is down from the second quarter, and slightly lower than the consensus expectation, marking the Chinese economy’s slowest growth in at least 27 years.

For the first nine months of 2019, the Chinese economy has grown 6.2% from the year-ago period, near the lower end of Beijing’s target range of between 6.0% and 6.5%; the range was already anticipating less growth than last year’s 6.6%. Despite some recovery in China’s industrial production and retail sales, business activity continues to broadly deteriorate.

The trade dispute with the U.S.—despite the continuous headlines—has not been a major influence on China’s economy, wrote Michael Shaoul of Marketfield Asset Management on Friday. “It does of course have undesirable effects, but it has not caused Xi’s leadership to give up on its internal political goals or shift the emphasis of economic policy beyond adding more fiscal stimulus and somewhat looser monetary policy,” Shaoul wrote.

China’s shift in central policy is “an explicit political decision” taken even before the economic slowdown started roughly 18 months ago, wrote Shaoul, when China’s President Xi Jinping was pronounced a leader for life. Beijing has since been promoting the “good growth” aided by significant state and local government investment, while playing down the “bad growth” through restriction on shadow banking, which has hurt certain sectors and economic players more than others.

