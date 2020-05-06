The Dow Fell 218 Points Because There Are Too Many Elephants in the Room

Stocks were largely flat during the Wednesday session before sliding into the red in the last hour as investors lost their nerve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91%, to close at 23,664.64. The S&P 500 has lost 20.02 points, or 0.70%, to end at 2848.42.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to close at 8854.39. The index’s composition was a source of strength today. But even the Nasdaq slid in the last hour.

Investors seemed to ruminate late in the day on the news from the morning: a surge in lost jobs; a crippled economy; and soaring debt from a potential new aid package.

President Donald Trump continued to stress the importance of reopening the economy, while admitting some people will be “affected badly.” The Trump administration is considering a range of tax-cut proposals in the next coronavirus-relief package, shifting the focus from government spending toward measures that aim to reinvigorate growth. Congress is divided on the tax-cut proposals, however, worrying about the mounting budget deficit.

A study by the New York Federal Reserve found that small businesses in states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic—such as New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—have received relatively fewer loans from the Paycheck Protection Program than some Mountain and Midwest states on a per-small-business basis. The study was based on data from the first round of loans made under the PPP.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

As the coronavirus pandemic kept consumers at home and businesses closed, American companies shed 20.2 million jobs in April, payroll provider ADP said in a Wednesday report. The number was double the total number of jobs losses during the last recession.

Payroll declines in April were widespread and left hardly any sector of the economy unscathed, said ADP. Small businesses shed 6 million jobs, while medium and large companies laid off a combined 14 million. Service providers took the hardest hit, especially those in hospitality, trade, and transportation. Manufacturers and others also suffered as demand has frozen and supply chains remain disrupted.

The ADP report offers an early glimpse of what Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department would look like. Nonfarm payrolls declined 701,000 in the March report and economists expect April’s data to be much worse. Still, both ADP and the Labor Department’s April reports are likely understating how bad the current situation is, since the surveys’ cutoff dates were in the middle of the month. Since then, millions more have filed for unemployment insurance.

How the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the jobs market is evident in daily headlines. Look no further than this week, Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) said it plans to fire 3,700 employees because the number of passengers using its service has plunged. Airbnb is also slashing 1,900, or a quarter of its workforce, and cutting investments in noncore operations due to declined business. Walt Disney’s (DIS) first-quarter earnings fell about 93% from a year ago amid closed theme parks, movie theaters, and canceled sports events, and the current quarter could be even uglier. The entertainment giant has also furloughed more than 100,000 employees in April to save costs.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.