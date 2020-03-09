The Dow Fell 2,014 Points Because Coronavirus Fears and Oil Don't Mix

The Dow shed more than 2,000 points in its worst day percentage-wise since the financial crisis in 2008, and triggered a circuit breaker that halted trading for 15 minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered 2,013.76 points, or 7.79%, to close at 23,851.02. The S&P 500 dove 225.81 points, or 7.60%, to end at 2746.56, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 624.94 points, or 7.29%, to close at 7950.68.

The intense trading action has led to a soaring Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, which measures market volatility calculated from the pricing of S&P 500 options for the next month. The VIX spiked to an intraday high of 62.12 on Monday morning, from a close of 41.94 on Friday.

All three stock indexes are now approaching the critical levels of a bear market. The Dow recorded an all-time high of 29,551.42 on Feb. 12; for the index to fall into a bear market, it needs to drop below 23,641.14, or 210 points from today’s close. The S&P 500 set a record high of 3386.15 on Feb. 19, and now sits just 38 points from the bear market threshold at 2708.92. The Nasdaq Composite posted a record high of 9817.18 on Feb. 19, and is now only 97 points away from a bear market at 7853.74.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, more U.S. states have declared emergencies, major events are being canceled, and businesses are implementing contingency plans to address workplace safety concerns. Outside of the U.S., Italy locked down the entire country in an effort to halt progress of the virus. The epidemic has now reached 111 countries, infected over 111,000 people, and killed nearly 4,000.

Apart from the outbreak, investors were also spooked by an oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Oil prices crashed on Monday after Saudi Arabia dramatically cut prices of its oil exports and plans to boost the production volume to start a market-share war with Russia and other producers. The move came after OPEC and allies failed to reach a deal last Friday, as Russia balked at Saudi Arabia’s proposal for a further output cut of 1.5 million barrels per day.

Brent futures for May delivery plunged 24.10% to $34.36 per barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled 24.59% to $31.13. Both saw their biggest one-day percentage declines since the 1991 Gulf War. The last time oil markets experienced a downward spiral like this, from 2014 to 2016, crude bottomed out at $26.05 in 2016 before beginning to climb back. Some analysts think this time could be worse. The International Energy Agency said in its latest report on Monday that global oil demand in 2020 could see its first contraction since 2009.

Energy companies have gone into a tailspin even amid the border market rout. The sector was the worst performer in the S&P 500 today, and ended Monday with a drop of more than 20%.

The New York Federal Reserve announced that it is boosting the size of its daily and biweekly repo operations to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample. According to data from CME Group, the fed-fund markets are now fully pricing in a rate cut of at least 75 basis points at next week’s Fed meeting, to 0.25%-0.50% from the current 1.00%-1.25%. The central bank had already lowered the key interest rate by 50 basis points last week in an unscheduled announcement.

