The Dow Fell 143 Points Because Stocks Felt the Aftershock From the Oil Attack

All three main stock indexes closed modestly lower on Monday, despite the soaring oil price and rising energy stocks. A drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure this past Saturday has disrupted about 5% of the world’s total crude output.

All three main stock indexes closed modestly lower on Monday, despite the soaring oil price and rising energy stocks. A drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure this past Saturday has disrupted about 5% of the world’s total crude output.

Oil Surges, Stocks Slip. All three main stock indexes closed modestly lower on Monday, despite the soaring oil price and rising energy stocks. A drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure this past Saturday has disrupted about 5% of the world’s total crude output. General Motors stock (ticker: GM) tumbled as union workers went on strike over the weekend. China’s industrial-production growth slipped to a near two-decade low. The Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and a second rate cut is expected. In today’s After the Bell, we...

All About the Commodity

All three major indexes closed in the red on Monday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke its eight-day streak of gains. The Dow dropped 142.70 points, or 0.52%, to finish at 27,076.82. The S&P 500 lost 9.43 points, or 0.31%, to close at 2997.96, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 23.17 points, or 0.28%, to close at 8153.54.

Oil prices soared Monday following an attack on Saudi Arabian infrastructure over the weekend. The disruption hurt production by about 5.7 million barrels a day—roughly half of Saudi’s productive capacity and 5% of the globe’s output.

As traders expect supplies to squeeze, Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, shot up 14.6% from last Friday to trade at $69.02 a barrel on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, also settled 14.7% higher at $62.90 a barrel. This marks the biggest single-day gain for both benchmarks since 2008, and one of their largest advances of the past 30 years. Higher oil prices also made energy stocks the best performers of the S&P 500 on Monday, rising 3.4% as most other sectors closed in the red.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

More expensive fuels would be particularly bad news for transportation and logistics companies, for whom the commodity is a key expense. But higher oil prices might become the much-needed catalyst for the long-suffering value stocks—or the market’s cheapest ones—as they have a bigger exposure to the cheaply priced energy stocks than their growth peers.

Still, many believe that the disruption in Saudi’s infrastructure will likely be only temporary, and its effect on the U.S. economy would be limited. Saudi Arabia is working to bring its production back on line as soon as possible—although might be later than initially expected. President Donald Trump also said that he’s authorized the release of oil, if needed, from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help offset cost increases. Unlike countries that rely on energy imports such as China and Japan, the U.S. has doubled its oil production over the past decade and surpassed Saudi Arabia as the world’s top producer.

China’s industrial production rose only 4.4% in August from a year ago, missing the consensus expectation for 5.2%, and under the 4.8% growth in the prior month. The latest reading marks a further drop in the sector’s momentum and the weakest level in the metric’s 17-year history.

Weakness in auto demand remained a key driver, smartphone sales—after holding up well through June—also fell by double-digits in August. The weakness, according to Michael Shaoul of Marketfield Asset Management, may reflect the elevated pressure from trade tensions on particular pockets of the economy. At the same time, other sectors, such as housing and public infrastructure remained strong.

“This divergence can be explained both by the concentrated impact of the trade dispute and the split in the availability of credit between those areas dependent on bank loans and bond issuance (housing, infrastructure and large-cap corporations) and those dependent on shadow banking (smaller enterprises),” Shaoul wrote in a Monday note.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.