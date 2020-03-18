The Dow Fell 1,338 Points Because Investors Want to See the Money

The Dow ended another day deeply in the red. The Wednesday selloff triggered a 15-minute halt in trading for the fourth time since last Monday.

Despite a late-session uptick, U.S. stocks ended another day deeply in the red. The Wednesday selloff triggered a 15-minute halt in trading for the fourth time since last Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,338.46 points, or 6.30%, to close at 19,898.92. The S&P 500 fell 131.09 points, or 5.18%, to end at 2398.10, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.70%, to close at 6989.84.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus spread, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its trading floor and move to electronic trading, starting on Monday, March 23.

All three major indexes are about 30% below their all-time highs. The Dow now sits under the 20,000 threshold. The S&P 500 has had eight straight daily moves of at least 4%. The Cboe Volatility Index, which measures expectations of future volatility based on S&P 500 options pricing, soared 11%, to more than 85 during the day.

Investors are selling everything they can—both risky and the so-called haven assets.

The sheer size of the fiscal stimulus needed to combat the coronavirus impact has caused investors to be wary about rising deficits and the safety of government bonds. The 10-year Treasury note yield—moving to the opposite direction of the bond’s price—ticked up 11 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to settle at 1.196%. That’s the yield’s highest level since Feb. 27.

Gold futures declined 3.1% to its lowest level since last December. Meanwhile, the dash for cash is driving the U.S. dollar to a three-year high against other currencies.

Worry about fading demand and a price war between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia added pressure on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped yet another 24% to settle at $20.37 per barrel. The commodity hasn’t been at that price level since February 2002 and has shed nearly two thirds its value since the beginning of the year. Brent oil tumbled 13.4% to settle at $24.88 per barrel, the lowest since May 2003.

The Senate has passed the “phase two” of a multibillion-dollar emergency aid package on Wednesday, which would provide paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing, expand food assistance and unemployment benefits, and require employers to provide additional protections for health-care workers. Republican senators will continue negotiations with Democrats on an even larger “phase three” stimulus package, including a proposed $500 billion in direct payments to American households.

In today’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump talked about the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Trump said he would invoke the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to increase production of masks and other protective equipment for medical personnel. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is activated in all regions of the U.S., he said, and two hospital ships with over 1,000 beds are being prepared to deploy.

Many regulatory barriers have been removed after last week’s invocation of Stafford Act, said the president. The Department of Housing and Urban Development would suspend all foreclosures and evictions through April, while the department of Health and Human Services would allow all doctors and medical professionals to practice across state lines.

The White House and Congress are still discussing the size of checks to American individuals. It was previously reported that authorities are considering sending two $1,000 checks to many Americans under the emergency stimulus package.

Besides direct payments, the rescue bill—reportedly up to $1 trillion in stimulus efforts—might also include small-businesses loans, financial assistance to the airline industry, as well as help to other affected sectors such as hotels.

On Tuesday after the markets close, the Federal Reserve reintroduced another crisis-era tool to smooth market functioning amid coronavirus disruptions. The central bank announced a credit facility that will provide short-term secured cash loans to the select group of bond dealers that make markets in Treasuries. This came following the revival of another crisis-era facility earlier Tuesday to purchase commercial paper.

The Treasury Department is also reportedly considering supporting money-market funds through a government cash reserve—the Exchange Stabilization Fund—to develop guarantees for money-market funds. Treasury Department representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the coronavirus-triggered economic fallout could potentially be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, and warned that unemployment could rise to 20% without government action.

