The Dow Fell 124 Points Because the Covid-19 Outbreak Snaps the Rebound

Stocks gave up an earlier rebound from Tuesday’s losses, and ended Wednesday mostly in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 marked their fifth consecutive trading day with losses, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a small gain. Newly added coronavirus cases emerged in more countries around the globe, while an Food and Drug Administration official said the world is now “on the cusp of the pandemic.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.77 points, or 0.46%, to close at 26,957.59. The S&P 500 dropped 11.82 points, or 0.38%, to end at 3116.39, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 15.16 points, or 0.17%, to close at 8980.77.

Moderna stock (ticker: MRNA) soared again despite a lackluster fourth-quarter report. Shares of the biotech are up more than 50% over the past two days since it announced shipment of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine for clinical trials. Beyond Meat stock (BYND) jumped after Starbucks (SBUX) announced plans to add sandwiches made with the alternative meat to its core menu at selected Canadian stores.

Here is a summary of today’s biggest stories:

