The Dow Fell 105 Points Because Trump's China Tariffs Can Kick In Next Week

The main U.S. stock indexes closed with small losses. The trade talk progress is in focus as a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec. 15.

The main U.S. stock indexes closed with small losses. The trade talk progress is in focus as a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec. 15.

No Headway. The main U.S. stock indexes closed with small losses. The trade talk progress is in focus as a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec. 15. PG&E stock (ticker: PCG) soared on news that the California utility firm has reached a settlement with wildfire victims. Tesla stock (TSLA) jumped even as one of its vehicles on autopilot crashed into a police car. At the same time, both Merck (MRK) and Sanofi (SNY) announced plans to acquire cancer-drug developers. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Deadline Approaching

Stocks fell on Monday as investors become increasingly nervous about the trade talk progress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 105.46 points, or 0.38%, to 27,909.60. The S&P 500 slipped 9.95 points, or 0.32%, to 3135.96, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 34.70 points, or 0.40%, to 8621.83.

The next round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec. 15, and Wilbur Ross has said that the White House will move ahead with the plan unless there was some “real reason to postpone them.” This is not the sort of Christmas gift investors were expecting.

China’s assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin told reporters on Monday that China hopes it can reach a trade agreement with the U.S. as soon as possible that satisfies all sides. “On the question of China-U. S. trade talks and negotiations, we wish that both sides can, on the foundation of equality and mutual respect, push forward negotiations, and in consideration of each others’ core interests, reach an agreement that satisfies all sides as soon as possible,” Ren said.

The trade war impact was clearly reflected in China’s trade numbers. In November, Chinese exports unexpectedly fell 1.0% from the year-ago period. Economists were looking for a 1.0% increase because last year’s comparison base was low and November’s Purchasing Managers Index showed that new export orders were rising. Still, the numbers missed expectations and marks the fourth straight monthly decline in exports. Exports to the U.S. alone were 12.5% lower than in the same period of 2018, while imports from the U.S. were down 23.3%.

How the U.S.-China trade tension plays out in 2020 will have key impacts on both economies. Already, in the three months ended in September, China’s economic growth slipped to 6% compared with the year-ago period, down from the previous quarter’s 6.2%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Some American companies also stand to lose more than others. As the Donald Trump administration has continued to threaten the prohibition of Chinese companies—including ZTE and Huawei—from purchasing U.S. technologies, China is making efforts to stand free of such threats in the future. Beijing is reportedly ordering all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years and replace them with domestic technology. This would surely hurt U.S. tech firms that generate massive revenue from the Middle Kingdom, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), HP (HPQ), and Dell Technologies (DELL), especially if such policies are expanded to the private sector as well.

Still, there are green shoots coming from other corners of the world. Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized 1.8% rate in the third quarter, much faster than the preliminary estimate of 0.2% growth, according to revised figures of gross domestic product from the Cabinet Office in November.

German trade data also came in better than expected in October. Exports rose 1.2% from the prior month, that’s much better than economists’ expectations for decline and marks the second consecutive month of gains. Still, the country’s seeing weakness in the manufacturing sector.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.