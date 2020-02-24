The Dow Fell 1,032 Points Because Fear of the Coronavirus Keeps Spreading

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are now in the red for 2020. South Korea, Italy, and Iran are seeing coronavirus diagnoses rise.

Global stocks tumbled on Monday on renewed fears of the spread of the coronavirus world-wide, as more cases emerged in countries outside of China including South Korea, Italy, and Iran. All three main U.S. stock indexes ended deep in the red, with energy, airline, and semiconductor stocks some of the worst performers. Oil futures fell, while haven assets are on a roll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,031.61 points, or 3.56%, to 27,960.80. The S&P 500 lost 111.86 points, or 3.35%, to 3225.89, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71%, to 9221.28. The Dow and S&P 500 both now sport year-to-date losses.

Gilead Sciences stock (ticker: GILD) jumped after a World Health Organization official said the biotech giant’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment right now that might have real efficacy against the coronavirus. At the same time, both Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon.com stock (AMZN) declined more than 4% to see their market capitalizations falling below the $1 trillion benchmark.

