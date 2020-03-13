The Dow Ended the Day With 9.4% Gain as Trump Declares Emergency

The president is detailing his response to the coronavirus crisis in a widely anticipated press conference.

The president’s plan for addressing the coronavirus crisis—including $50 billion in funding—lifted stocks.

Stocks took off as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, detailing the government’s latest effort to address the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors had hoped for news of concrete steps to aid businesses and individuals with the economic fallout of the disease, not to mention the sickness itself. They got some.

The declaration gives the executive branch access to as much as $50 billion it can direct toward relief efforts, building on a global effort to step up the fight against the pandemic.

Stocks on Wall Street suffered their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of Oct. 19, 1987, on Thursday. Investors sold nearly everything, including bonds and gold, in a panic that centered on fear that governments and central banks were not doing enough to deal with the economic fallout of the fast-spreading virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,352.60 points, or 10%, to end at 21,200.62 on Thursday.

The Dow gained as the president spoke, building on an earlier rally. It ended the day with a gain of 1,985 points, or 9.4%, that left it at 23,185.62. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both gained 9.3%.

The emergency declaration gives the medical system greater flexibility in responding to the virus, while Trump said the Food and Drug Administration approved a Roche Holding coronavirus test that could make 500,000 additional tests available next week.

On a second front, the president said he had instructed the secretary of energy to buy large amounts of crude oil for the national strategic reserve. That would help to address a plunge in oil prices that has come as the virus reduces demand, and as countries such as Saudi Arabia boost output in a battle to increase their share of the shrinking market.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 1.4% higher on Friday after the worst day in history for the index. Spanish and Italian stocks gained after exchange authorities in those countries and in the U.K. banned short selling on those beaten-down equities.

Germany, meanwhile, promised aid for everyone from individuals to large companies, and saying that the government is in a position to spend heavily.

Norway’s central bank reduced rates, while the European Central Bank tried to allay disappointment that it didn’t cut interest rates on Thursday, and the People’s Bank of China also cut its reserve-requirement ratio, freeing up money for banks to lend.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said in a blog post on Friday that the central bank retains the option of cutting interest rates in the future if it sees fit. He added that the bank would “ensure that the elevated spreads that we see in response to the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus do not undermine transmission.”

Spreads, in this context, are the differential between yields on government debt issued by countries such as Italy, hit hard by the crisis and seen as fiscally weak in any case, and those on German bonds.

Asia finished mostly lower, with the Nikkei 225 index sliding 6%, but Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 stood out. The index jumped 4.4% after leaders across the country signed a deal to cushion the economy from the outbreak that has now infected more than 100,000 people globally.

“The message today from Europe has been clearer, much clearer,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. “Fiscal stimulus on the table. Europe has really rallied round after yesterday’s shock to say they will do ‘whatever it takes’. The clearer messaging from the authorities is supportive of equity markets.”

