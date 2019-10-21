The Dow Edges Up With Brexit and Trade on Simmer, While Boeing Sentiment Sours

Brexit uncertainty continues, and it is a fairly light morning for earnings reports, investors continue to hope that a U.S.-China trade deal could be inching closer.

Monday Optimism. Stocks are ticking up to start the week, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edging 0.1% higher, while S&P 500 futures are climbing 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures are rising 0.4% ahead of the open. While Brexit uncertainty continues, and it is a fairly light morning for earnings reports, investors continue to hope that a U.S.-China trade deal could be inching closer.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Boeing (BA) is down 2.6% to $335 after both Credit Suisse and UBS downgraded the stock to Neutral, following reports that its leadership is facing increased scrutiny.

Halliburton (HAL) is down 0.7% to $18.30 after reporting in-line third-quarter earnings and a revenue miss.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is up 3.3% to $15.85 after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to Buy.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) is up 3.2% to $24.28 after nearly a dozen firms initiated coverage of the company with a Buy or the equivalent.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is down 1.9% to $7.36, McKesson (MCK) is down 3.5% to $147, and Cardinal Health (CAH) is down 5.9% to $48.50 after The Wall Street Journal reported that they had reached a last minute opioid settlement.

