The Dow Edges Higher as Amazon News Lifts FedEx Stock

Investors are cautiously weighing up what might come next after the rally that began Monday ran out of steam on Tuesday. All three major U.S. stock indexes are poised to open in positive territory, but with modest gains.

Covid-19 continues to dominate trading, but other news is moving shares too. FedEx stock, for instance, is rising because Amazon.com is backing away from competing with it and other delivery companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.7% Monday. The S&P 500 rose 7%. Both indexes opened Tuesday about 3% higher, but stocks fell over the course of the day and all three major U.S. indexes—the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq Composite—closed in the red.

Wednesday morning, Dow futures were up 0.5%. S&P futures had risen 0.5% as well, and Nasdaq futures had gained 0.6%. Those are relatively small moves in light of the recent volatility induced by Covid-19.

Overseas, stocks are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.6%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index was down 1%.

Optimism about the cresting of the coronavirus wave fueled stock gains early in the week. That upbeat feeling hasn’t dissipated completely. Shares of travel and leisure firms—the sector at the heart of the Covid-19 selloff—are up Wednesday.

Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) stock is up 2.9% in premarket trading. Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares gained about 3.4%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares are also up 4.1% in premarket trading. Wedbush upgraded shares to the equivalent of Buy. It’s a bold call. Quarterly same-store sales are down about 39% so far.

Oil prices are on the move again. After rising 32% last week, and plunging 54% in March, benchmark crude-oil prices are down 13% for the week. But prices were up 3% Wednesday, helping some energy-related stocks.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, for instance, are up 3.3% in premarket trading. Shares are still down 66% year to date. Devon Energy (DVN) shares are up 6.3%. Its shares are also down about 66% year to date.

South African coal-to-liquids energy producer Sasol (SSJ) isn’t faring so well. Shares are down 26% in premarket trading. The company slashed its guidance for volumes of both sales and production because of falling demand for fuel in its home country.

Covid-19 continues to affect other stocks beyond travel and energy too.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares continued to slide, falling 4.4% in premarket trading. Shares are down 11% for the week, but the stock was up about 67% year to date as of Tuesday’s closing price.

Pinterest (PINS) shares, on the other hand, are surging, up 11.9% in premarket trading. The company released preliminary quarterly results Tuesday evening, and user numbers exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Finally, FedEx (FDX) stock was up 3.5% in premarket trading after Amazon (AMZN) said it was closing a competitive delivery service. Amazon will still deliver some of its own packages, but won’t try to pick up those unrelated to Amazon sales.

