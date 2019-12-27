The Dow Edged Up 24 Points Because The Year-End Rally Needs a Breather

With just a few trading days left in the year, the major stock indexes closed flat on Friday. Rite Aid stock jumped 5.8%. Apple shares are headed toward their best one-year rally in a decade. Both gold and crude prices settled at a three-month high.

With just a few trading days left in the year, the major stock indexes closed flat on Friday.

Hanging Tight. With just a few trading days left in the year, the major stock indexes closed flat on Friday. Rite Aid stock (ticker: RAD) jumped 5.8%, continuing the sharp rally since the pharmacy chain released its latest earnings report a week ago. Apple shares (AAPL), rising another 1.5%, are headed toward their best one-year rally in a decade, with a year-to-date gain of about 83%. Both gold and crude prices settled at a three-month high, but the two commodities’ path in 2020 might turn out to be very different. In today’s After the Bell, we…

How long can this go?

All three major indexes finished the day near the break-even line. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.87 points, or 0.08%, to 28,645.26, the S&P 500 edged up 0.11 points to close at 3,240.02, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 15.77 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 9,006.62.

While stocks are hanging around record highs, investors are starting to become cautious about how far the rally can extend into 2020. That anxiety has pushed money into the precious metal market, as investors seek safety in case there is an equity sell-off next year.

Gold for February delivery advanced 0.2% to reach $1,518.10 an ounce on Friday, its highest level in three months. Silver for March delivery also hit its highest settlement since Nov. 4 on Thursday, while slipping back slightly on Friday to settle at $17.943 an ounce. For the week, gold rose 2.45% and silver gained nearly 4%. That’s the sharpest weekly climb since early August for both commodities. The biggest gold-backed exchange-rated fund, the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), is near the highest level since the beginning of September.

Gold—often considered a haven investment—doesn’t typically rally alongside stocks. But the recent de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade tension and an expected deal in January might have helped gold traders gain more confidence in the yellow metal, because China is one of the biggest buyers of precious metals.

At the same time, oil prices climbed on Friday after the Energy Information Administration reported a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies. Brent crude for February delivery rose 0.4% to settle at $68.16 a barrel on Friday, following a 1.1% increase in the prior session. The international benchmark has gained 3.1% for the week and finished at the highest level in more than three months.

A more optimistic outlook on the U. S.-China trade fight might have given oil traders some more confidence on the global demand, but market participants are also gauging the possibility that OPEC+, a group including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, may end their pact on production cuts next year, flooding the market with supplies and dragging down prices.

Earlier this month, OPEC and its allies agreed to officially cut production by another 500,000 barrels a day on top of the existing agreement to cut 1.2 million barrels a day from October 2018 levels that was put into place in January 2019. But Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has hinted that OPEC+ cuts can’t last forever and Russia needs to defend its market share. Novak said the bloc members may consider easing the output restrictions at a meeting in March when the current pact expires.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.