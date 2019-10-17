The Dow Edged Up 24 Points Because a Brexit Deal Is on Deck

U.S. stocks managed small gains on Thursday, with all three major indexes closing in the black. The United Kingdom and European Union have agreed on a draft Brexit deal.

Holding Up. U.S. stocks managed small gains on Thursday, with all three major indexes closing in the black. Some closely watched geopolitical issues had development today: The United Kingdom and European Union have agreed on a draft Brexit deal; Turkey has agreed to a five-day cease fire in northern Syria; and Beijing said it’s working on the text of a trade agreement with the U.S. In terms of economic data, September’s housing starts fell from the previous month, and production slipped at U.S. manufacturers, highlighting slowing economic growth. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Brexit Hope, Again

All three major indexes closed slightly above the break-even line on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.90 points, or 0.09%, to close at 27,025.88. The S&P 500 gained 8.26 points, or 0.28%, to finish at 2997.95, and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.67 points, or 0.40%, to close at 8156.85.

Third-quarter earnings continued to keep an upbeat note. Honeywell International (HON) stock jumped after beating Wall Street expectations and raising full-year forecasts, while Morgan Stanley (MS), Philip Morris International (PM), and United Rentals (URI) earnings also came better than expected.

The market is also watching the Brexit development just two weeks ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline. After some setbacks in previous negotiation sessions, the U.K. and EU have reached a draft Brexit deal on Thursday, with new terms about the country’s orderly exit from the bloc. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now tasked to have the deal passed by the U.K. Parliament. The British pound jumped 0.4% against the U.S. dollar following the news.

Some investors are suspicious that will happen. “This deal is not going to pass the U.K. parliament,” explains Ted Bauman, senior research analyst and economist at Banyan Hill Publishing, “This is an attempted face-saving by both U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU. Johnson knows he’s been backed into a corner. Given that the EU reportedly said they wouldn’t agree to an extension beyond Oct. 31, he had no alternative but to try to reach an agreement with the EU or face a no-deal Brexit that day. Given that Parliament had passed a law instructing him not to allow that to happen, if he hadn’t reached a deal, he would’ve immediately faced a vote of no-confidence, which he would’ve lost.”

Bauman thinks Johnson’s deal is significantly worse than the one Teresa May’s government had negotiated, which was overwhelmingly rejected several times by parliament. “The animosity toward Johnson is so strong, from so many quarters, that there is no way the UK’s other major parties are going to reward him by approving a deal forced on them by Johnson’s own incompetence,” wrote Bauman on Thursday.

Still, the threat of a “hard Brexit” clouds the country—if the parliament refuses to ratify the deal, the U.K. would leave the EU at the end of the month without a deal, a move that can bring many potential disruptions to the region’s economy. In that case, Bauman expects the EU to unilaterally extend the deadline: “This one isn’t over by a long shot.”

Elsewhere, the latest data suggest that construction on U.S. new houses slipped 9% in September from the previous month to reach an annual rate of 1.26 million. But the larger trend still looks promising for the housing market, and a recent surge in permits suggests that the decline in housing starts is just a brief pause from its 12-year high in August.

Housing stocks have been strong in 2019 driven by the lower mortgage rates, with the SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund (XHB) rallying nearly 40% year to date, doubling the S&P 500’s 20% gain. The ETF jumped 0.9% on Thursday despite the lower numbers in new buildings.

