The Dow Drops 60 Points After Briefly Hitting a Record High

A Record and a Retreat. The three major U.S. stock market indexes were down after the Dow briefly touched a new record high of 29,009.07 before turning red. The December jobs report came in just slightly below consensus as the unemployment rate stayed steady.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60 points, or 0.21%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.02% as well.

Midday Movers

L Brands (LB) gained 2.7% after the owner of Victoria’s Secret was upgraded from Hold to Buy by Deutsche Bank.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) lost 3.6% after the motorcycle maker announced it will launch a roadster in China in June.

Mosaic (MOS) dropped 2.7% after Cowen cut its price target for the stock.

A number of energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped: Devon Energy (DVN) lost 2.6%; Noble Energy (NBL) dropped 1.7%; and Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Marathon Oil (MRO) were both down 2.3%.

