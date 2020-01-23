The Dow Drops 145 Points as China Locks Down Two More Cities

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

Asian Contagion. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell as China put two more large cities on lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 145 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

Midday Movers

Citrix Systems (CTXS) gained 9% after the company reported rising subscription revenue and a number of analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose 3.6% as the pipeline company reported a strong increase in natural gas transport volumes.

General Electric (GE) was up 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the industrial conglomerate’s stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

VF (VFC) dropped 9.8% after the clothing retailer missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations and gave 2020 earnings guidance below analysts’ consensus.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) fell 6.3% after the miner reported better-than-expected earnings but higher costs than analysts had forecast.

