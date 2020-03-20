The Dow Dropped 913 Points Because Stimulus Efforts Are Falling Flat

The Dow slumped even after Federal Reserve announced more measures to help boost market liquidity, and Congress is discussing direct payments to U.S. households and loans to businesses.

Stocks fell again on Friday to finish another crazy week. Still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was performing better, as investors appear to view growth plays as defensive bids now.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 913.21 points, or 4.55%, to close at 19,173.98. The S&P 500 tumbled 104.47 points, or 4.34%, to end at 2304.92, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79%, to close at 6879.52.

Friday’s losses capped off the worst week for the Dow and S&P 500 since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 has swung more than 4%—up or down—for nine out of the past 10 sessions except for yesterday.

The stock market’s volatility continued to be driven by fears around the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to concerns not only over the health risks, but also an unpredictable economic fallout.

New York state and California have stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the virus outbreak through tighter activity restrictions, with governors of both states asking people to stay home as much as possible and nonessential businesses such as dine-in restaurants, bars, and gyms to close doors. In today’s coronavirus task force press conference, President Donald Trump said he is not considering a national lockdown.

Senate Republicans released a draft of their “Phase 3” stimulus bill, which is largely in line with what the Treasury Department has proposed. The bill would likely include $250 billion in direct payments to American households, $300 billion in loans to small businesses, and $208 billion in financial relief for adversely affected industries. The airline industry will likely receive $50 billion in bailout. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the bill to be passed by Friday midnight.

The Federal Reserve also announced more measures to help boost market liquidity. The central bank plans to enhance the dollar-swap lines with other central banks, boost the size of its daily overnight repo operations, and finance money-market funds to purchase short-term corporate and municipal debt.

Despite efforts from the central bank and government to ease the economic pain caused by social distancing and business shutdowns, markets were not getting much reprieve. Worries about earnings recession, solvency challenges, and rising unemployment continue to dominate.

Economists keep getting more pessimistic about where the future holds. The number of new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits jumped by 70,000 to 281,000 in the week ended Mar. 14, marking the biggest one-week increase since 2012, and the highest level in two years.

Still, economists see the number worsening in the next reporting week, on a wave of layoffs at restaurants, bars, and hotels. Goldman Sachs analyst David Choi wrote in a report that U.S. jobless claims could jump to 2.25 million next week. The previous record of weekly initial jobless claims was 695,000 posted in 1982.

Goldman’s Jan Hatzius sees a 24% decline in economic activity for the second quarter of 2020, down sharply from the previous projection for a 5% decline. The estimate is one of the most pessimistic on Wall Street and would be the sharpest single-quarter decline in gross domestic product since the U.S. started measuring GDP in its current form. The current record for the largest quarterly slowdown was in the first quarter of 1958, Hatzius wrote, when GDP declined 10%. He expects unemployment rate to reach 9% in the next couple of quarters.

