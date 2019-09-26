The Dow Dropped 80 Points Because Investors Have Been Burned by Trade Hopes One Too Many Times

Stocks closed right below the break-even line on Thursday as investors digested the latest developments in Trump’s impeachment saga and its potential impact on the economy.

Fatigue. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as trade optimism faded and investors were distracted by the political drama in Washington over President Donald Trump’s alleged interference in next year’s elections and Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against him.

Peloton Interactive stock (ticker: PTON) commenced trading well below its IPO price. Beyond Meat shares (BYND) soared as the company scored a big-name partner. General Motors shares (GM) rose following reports of a potential deal with the United Auto Workersunion to end its strike. Facebook stock (FB) dropped on reports that the Justice Department is planning an antitrust investigation into the social-media giant, on top of a Federal Trade Commission probe already under way. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Impeachment and Trade

Stocks closed right below the break-even line on Thursday as investors digested the latest developments in Trump’s impeachment saga and its potential impact on the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 79.59 points, or 0.30%, to close at 26,891.12, while the S&P 500 was down 7.25 points, or 0.24%, to finish at 2977.62, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 46.72 points, or 0.58%, to close at 8030.66.

The House Intelligence Committee released the whistleblower’s complaint on Thursday, which accused President Trump of using his power to “solicit interference” from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. elections. This comes after the White House released on Wednesday part of the transcript of a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump has asked the leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) announced that the House of Representatives will open a formal impeachment inquiry against the president, but it remains unlikely that Trump will be removed from office given the Republican-controlled Senate.

“To the extent that President Trump is impeached, but not removed from office, we believe the market will completely look past all of these political headlines,” wrote Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance on Thursday.

There is something the market cares more about—the next round of high-level trade talks set to be held in Washington next month. China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said on Thursday that Beijing has purchased a considerable amount of U.S. soybeans and pork and is maintaining “close communication” with the U.S. in preparation for the negotiations. Still, stocks dropped on Thursday as investors seemingly became fatigued with continuous trade headlines and no actual progress.

It is unclear how the ongoing impeachment inquiry would affect Trump’s mood in October’s trade negotiations, but Ipek Ozkardeskaya of London Capital Group thinks it might actually increase the chances of a deal.

“We believe that [Trump] may concentrate his efforts in sealing a much-desired trade deal with China to divert the market’s attention from his impeachment inquiry and get the stock markets racing higher,” wrote Ozkardeskaya on Thursday, adding that there is nothing better than a market rally “to brush off the impeachment talks and to regain Americans’ appreciation into the 2020 presidential election year.”

