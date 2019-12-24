The Dow Dropped 36 Points. That's Way Better Than the Christmas 2018 Nightmare.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major stock indexes closed near the break-even line on a shortened trading day—a contrast to Dec. 24 last year, when the Dow fell by 2.9%.

Happy Holidays. All three major stock indexes closed near the break-even line on a shortened trading day. That’s a sharp comparison to last year’s bloodshed, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 653 points, or 2.9%, on Christmas Eve. Uber (ticker: UBER) stock ticked higher following news that co-founder Travis Kalanick is leaving the company’s board. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating BMW over its sales practices. In today’s After the Bell, we…

A Peaceful Eve

Stocks closed largely flat on Tuesday as markets closed early in anticipation of the Christmas celebration on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36.08 points, or 0.1%, to 28515.45, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.63 points, or 0.02%, to 3223.38, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 7.24 points, or 0.08%, to 8952.88.

There weren’t many market-moving developments. Even news that the Richmond Manufacturing Index unexpectedly declined in December didn’t shake investors’ confidence.

A quiet Christmas is especially welcome given that memories of last year’s plunge for stocks still linger. It was one of the worst Christmas Eve declines on record: The Dow tumbled 653.17 points, or 2.9%, to 21,792.20; the S&P 500 slumped 2.7% to 2351.10; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2% to 6192.92. The declines surpassed the Dow’s 1.1% drop on Dec. 24, 1918, and the S&P 500’s 0.9% slide on Dec. 23, 1933, by large margins.

It wasn’t the holiday spirit that kept the market in a good place. Stocks have been consistently hitting new highs over the past few months as the trade war between the U.S. and China de-escalates and the economy shows signs of recovery. “Bulls haven’t shown any sign of exhaustion, despite the lofty gains of the past weeks and the mixed economic trends,” wrote Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman on Monday.

Looking into 2020, investors remain cautiously optimistic about many things, including the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, progress toward a smooth Brexit, and the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. Expectations for stable monetary policy from the Federal Reserve are helping as well.

Yet another positive factor is a series of policies, rolled out by Beijing as the year draws to a close, to keep China’s economic growth on track in 2020.

China’s cabinet said on Tuesday that the country will step up financial support for employment—especially at private and small firms—given an increasingly difficult job market. “At present, China’s employment situation is generally stable, but risks and challenges at home and abroad are increasing and the pressure to stabilize employment is increasing,” the State Council said in a statement.

The pledge came after Beijing said on Monday that it will cut tariffs on more than 850 types of products as it seeks to boost imports and domestic demand. In a Monday speech, Premier Li Keqiang also signaled the government will continue to cut the reserve-requirement ratio for banks, freeing up funds for them to lend to private-sector companies.

